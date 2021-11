Although there are still a few months left before the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro, which, barring sensational surprises, should see the light in the first months of 2022 (at least as regards the Chinese market), there are already numerous rumors circulating on the Net, the most recent of which are focusing on the data sheet. 91Mobiles, which is creating a good reputation for the reliability of its advances, has unveiled what should be the technical data sheet of the next OnePlus flagship, and the specs are really impressive.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO