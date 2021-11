Fred Warner is not having the “All-Pro Fred” season he had last year. This is not to say that Warner has played poorly, but it is clear that his presence — in making the middle of the field off limits, and ranging from sideline to sideline on nearly every play — is not what it was in the 2020 season which cemented the top-of-his-position contract he was rewarded with in the offseason.

