Be an informed consumer by asking your local restaurant if they recycle their oyster shells — applauding them if they do and encouraging them to do so if they don’t. Nothing says the start of the holiday season in the Lowcountry more than enjoying a bushel of local oysters with friends and family. Save this email as a guide to ensure you enjoy these delicious bivalves responsibly this winter season.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO