Bruce E. Cain is a professor of political science at Stanford University and director of the Bill Lane Center for the American West. The specter of midterm election doom has haunted the Biden administration throughout its first year in office. In general, the party that wins the presidency tends to lose seats in the next congressional election. No one has to remind President Biden of this prospect, given that he was vice president when the Democrats took their very memorable midterm “shellacking” in 2010 — losing 63 House seats (and control of that chamber) and six Senate seats (retaining a narrow majority).

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO