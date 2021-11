The New Zealand dollar has extended its losses on Friday, after five straight losing sessions. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6823, down 0.45% on the day. Risk apprehension is sharply lower in the markets today, as a Covid variant which has spread in South Africa is causing concern around the world. Two cases of the variant were detected in Hong Kong today and it’s a safe bet that it has spread to other regions as well. Investors have responded by dumping risky assets and snapping up safe-havens like the US dollar. This has weighed on the slumping New Zealand dollar, which is down 2.36% this week.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO