Minnesota State

COVID-19 boosters now available in Minnesota

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 6 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz announced...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota school district to close this week due to COVID-19

(Shakopee, MN) -- Shakopee Public Schools will be closed all this week due to high levels of COVID-19. Students already have Wednesday through Friday off for the Thanksgiving break. The high case levels have forced the school district to move three classrooms from in-person to distance learning. Officials are considering...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Cass Public Health expands COVID-19 booster dose availability

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health is expanding the availability of booster doses for COVID-19 vaccine. Effective Tuesday, November 23rd, individuals will be able to receive first and second doses, as well as booster doses, during COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics. Hours of operation will be 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Beginning December 3rd, additional walk-in clinics will be added on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bismarck public health official urges COVID booster shots during holiday season

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck health official is encouraging North Dakotans to get the jab before Christmas. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch is encouraging anyone who has already been vaccinated to also get their booster shots. Moch says the reason behind her recommendation comes from data showing that both the vaccine and booster shots limit the spread of COVID-19.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Essentia Health offering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Essentia Health is now scheduling appointments for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The healthcare company provided details on the booster shots in a press release Monday. "Essentia Health welcomed Friday’s expansion of a single-dose booster of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals ages 18 and older, and is scheduling appointments for those doses immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
