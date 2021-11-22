ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputed Theodore Roosevelt statue taken in by ND library

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Medora, ND) -- The Theodore Roosevelt Library in Medora is bringing in a disputed statue of...

Smithonian

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Will Be Moved From NYC to North Dakota

An infamous statue of President Theodore Roosevelt riding a horse as an African American man and a Native American man walk behind him has found a new home in North Dakota. Currently installed at the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City, the sculpture will eventually go on view at the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora. As Patrick Springer reports for Twin Cities, the library is scheduled to open in 2026 near Roosevelt’s onetime cattle ranch in the Little Missouri Badlands. The library’s foundation and the City of New York reached a long-term loan agreement allowing the statue to move to its new location.
CBS New York

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Being Loaned To Presidential Library In North Dakota

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move. The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It will be on long-term loan from New York City. The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures. The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue. Removal will begin in the fall.
Theodore Roosevelt
