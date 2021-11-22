Disputed Theodore Roosevelt statue taken in by ND library

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move. The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It will be on long-term loan from New York City. The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures. The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue. Removal will begin in the fall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO