Interior Design

Design Recipes: Reflecting on mirrors

By CATHY HOBBS
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Mirrors come in different shapes and sizes and can be used in a myriad of ways. In some instances they can create a magical sense of openness while helping reflect light. They can even act as windows in spaces that don’t get much natural light. Beyond...

Related
thespruce.com

Designers Explain How to Spot a Thrift Store Gem

Whether thrift shopping has long been one of your weekly pastimes or is just now becoming a new favorite habit, you're likely aware that you most definitely can score gems while bargain hunting. However, you also probably know that not every thrift store trip leads to extreme success and there is often a lot to sort through in order to find something worth calling home—or posting on Instagram—about. To help you maximize your time at the thrift store and shop like a pro, we polled four designers who are all experienced thrifters and know which pieces are the real deal. Below, they share exactly what you need to keep in mind while strolling the aisles of your favorite secondhand spot.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

How a Paris designer built a family home in an old mirror factory

The interior designer Dorothée Delaye spent two years searching for what she calls “a village life in Paris”. She and her family – husband François and children Faustine, 11, and Jules, nine – had outgrown their apartment in the central Marais district. “I really wanted to have a garden – that was my priority,” says Delaye. “A place where my children could have their friends over to play. I also wanted a large entertaining space where my husband and I could gather with friends.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Reflections on change: fall

It’s fall again, but this year is a little different. To me, fall is the time to reflect, to daydream about summer beach days and the tide rising to fill its vacancy, to remember the sunny shirtless days I spent on the roof reading The Alchemist and Where the Crawdads Sing — but more importantly, it’s the time to hunker down, to prepare for winter on the horizon.
LIFESTYLE
towardsdatascience.com

Shapley Value aided Recipe for Materials Design

Decoding feature importance in pursuit of novel materials. “Data are just summaries of thousands of stories — tell a few of those stories to help make the data meaningful.” — Dan Heath. Introduction. In my previous article “Uncovering the Potential of Materials Data using Matminer and Pymatgen”, I have shown...
DESIGN
Lifestyle
Home & Garden
Interior Design
Recipes
builtinchicago.org

Let Designers Design

For project44 Director of Design Systems Erin Mahoney, there’s a simple reason to turn to DesignOps. “As we continue to hire and scale, it’s critical that we are set up for success in a sustainable way,” said Mahoney. “It made sense to establish DesignOps to allow our designers to focus on what they do best: design.”
CHICAGO, IL
ccenterdispatch.com

Recipes

The following recipes are used together. For best results, do not buy a store bought pie crust. Use these recipes to create an incredible dessert dish for all to enjoy this Thanksgiving Season. Even better, make memories with your loved ones by gathering together in the kitchen and create this piece together like my mother did with me while I was a child. Just like cinnamon rolls or chocolate chip cookies, this dessert will fill your home with the smells of holiday cheer and bring a warm smile to everyone's face who divulges in this delectable treat. It's not a traditional cookie cutter piece, so be ready to indulge in something old but very new! It's truly my favorite and will be teaching my daughters how to make it this year.
RECIPES
Raleigh News & Observer

Design Recipes: 5 ways to create balance, symmetry in your space

Ever wonder why some spaces feel off, while others have a sense of harmony? One key reason may relate to principles of balance and symmetry within the space. Symmetry allows for a harmonious feel through the use of identical elements, while balance can be created through dissimilar elements that blend well together.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Brewbound.com

Infinite Reveals Revised Recipe, Design Update & International Expansion of Non-Alc Beer

LONDON, England – Infinite Session launched a revised recipe for its successful alcohol-free craft beer range. Rolling out across the 3 strong portfolio, the new recipe offers a fresh new taste profile. By using an improved speciality malt selection, Infinite has created a beer with better body, a fuller mouthfeel and a more complex flavour. By using a lighter filtration process during the brewing process less body is lost and the beer retains ‘haze’ which results in a more hoppy flavour. Not only that but the entire range is now gluten free.
DRINKS
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

I had to do this one since it is pumpkin spice season! If you’re not a pumpkin spice fan, using cinnamon in its place is fine. These would be great for a Thanksgiving breakfast next week! -Jenna Wood Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls 1 (13.8 oz.) can refrigerated pizzadough3 Tbsp. butter, room temperature1/3 cup packed brown sugar2 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice […]
RECIPES

