[UPDATE] These binoculars had been knocked down to just $75.49, but sadly this deal has disappeared. The current discounted price of $107.99 is still cheaper than the original $132.95 cost, so it represents fairly good value for money. If you're still planning on purchasing this pair, you might want to nab them from B&H instead. The model is on sale there for the same price ($107.99) but comes with an additional cleaning tool. Alternatively, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday binocular deals to find a cheaper model. Please note, that we have updated the headline in this piece to reflect the new price.

