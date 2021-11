Keira Knightley has said she feels “pretty rubbish” due to Covid-19.In an interview with The Times’s Stella magazine, the actor asked: “Do you mind if we don’t turn our camera on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”The 36-year-old went on to say that her husband, the musician James Righton, is asymptomatic.“[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” said Knightley.The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, were also feeling better than herself despite...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO