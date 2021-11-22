ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reaction To Ravens’ Week 11 Win Against Bears

By PressBox
pressboxonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Clark and Drew Forrester respond to the Baltimore...

pressboxonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Clark
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#Glennclarkradio
NFL

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?

6-4 WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Kansas City's prime-time thumping of the Raiders is an event I refuse to overreact to. Bash around the Cowboys in similar fashion and my undivided attention is yours. Dallas might be the most dangerous team in pro football, with a ceiling-free offense and a defense that, on Sunday, embarrassed a sometimes-juicy Falcons attack. Perhaps Assistant Coach of the Year candidate Dan Quinn grew tired of all the pregame white noise over Matt Ryan's intimate familiarity with his ex-coach's scheme. By tilt's end, Ryan was pummeled into the lowest passer rating (21.4) of his 14-year career. The Chiefs arrive as a far meatier challenge and, yes, the reignited connections between Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill suggest a superpower rising from slumber. Kansas City's defense has puffed up, too, allowing 17 points or fewer in four of its past five tilts. For the sake of context, that came against Washington, the Giants, a Jordan Love-led Packers roster and a back-to-the-wall Raiders outfit. K.C.'s acid test draws near as Dallas unfurls a blinding air flurry led by MVP candidate Dak Prescott and a cadre of skill-position heavies in the form of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott for starters. The absence of Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence is no help on defense, but rookie sensation Micah Parsons is ready to rumble while young Dorance Armstrong doubled as a fever dream in Week 10. The super-driven Prescott preached about the team's resilience in bouncing back after an ugly loss to Denver. At long last, this is a Cowboys team boasting style AND substance. I'd call this a possible Super Bowl preview, but I'm not convinced the Chiefs are out of the woods just yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Ravens are touchdown favorites over Bears in Week 11 road trip

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Bears ahead of their game Sunday in Chicago, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. Despite a surprising road loss Thursday to the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens (6-3) are favored by 6 ½ points over Chicago, which is coming off a bye week. The Bears (3-6) have dropped four straight games, including a last-minute loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 9.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Bears

Sometimes when breaking down a game, the answer to the puzzle of who will come out on top is actually sitting in plain sight. The Chicago Bears are very bad at run defense and the Baltimore Ravens are the best in the league at running the ball. Sometimes it is that simple. In matchups featuring teams with these “skill-sets”, they usually favor the good running team–obviously. In the Ravens week 11 game this Sunday, that theory will be put to test in a huge way, and while we are not predicting complete disaster for either team, we do not expect this Ravens-Bears game to be the best game of the week by any standards.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a superstar under constant scrutiny. It’s only natural. | COMMENTARY

There is always drama surrounding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It’s the nature of the position, especially when you’re the face of the organization and an NFL Most Valuable Player candidate. When he missed practices last week because he was battling chills and fatigue, the question was will Jackson play against the Chicago Bears? He didn’t. This week, the question is will Jackson be 100% ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Ravens preview: Who has the advantage in Week 11

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak against a talented Baltimore squad. When it comes to determining who wins football games, there are a number of factors that contribute to a victory. Solid quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, protecting the football and taking it away, controlling important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of an injury situation.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Jackson, Fields meet; Ravens seek bounce-back win over Bears

As he prepared to jump from Ohio State to the NFL, Justin Fields made sure to study Lamar Jackson last season. Now, he gets an in-person lesson. Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to shake off a tough loss when they visit Fields and the Chicago Bears in a matchup between teams with dual-threat quarterbacks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Things to know ahead of Bears-Ravens Week 11 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago’s looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming out of their bye week. Baltimore has been inconsistent this season, so this game is definitely a winnable one. But the Bears are going to need a strong performance from all phases in order to pull off a potential upset.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

AFC North-leading Ravens look to bounce back against Bears

BALTIMORE (6-3) at CHICAGO (3-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Ravens by 5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Baltimore 3-6, Chicago 4-5. SERIES RECORD: Chicago leads 4-2. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Ravens 27-24, OT, on Oct. 15, 2017, in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens lost at Miami...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy