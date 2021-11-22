ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's redistricting failure: What went wrong and what happens now?

SEATTLE — Days after the failure of Washington's redistricting commission to reach a deal by its constitutional deadline, fallout continues over went wrong — and what happens now that legislative and congressional maps for the next decade are in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

For the first time, Washington’s redistricting commission has blown its legal deadline to come to an agreement on new legislative and congressional district maps. The failure of the bipartisan panel means Washington state’s election maps for the next decade — beginning with the 2022 midterms — will be in the hands of the state Supreme Court, which will have until April 30 to draw new boundaries.
Washington, D.C., Roll Call Report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the week ending Nov. 24. There were no key votes in the Senate this week. NEW GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of child care and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays.
The organizer of the 'Stop the Steal' rally that led up to the Capitol riot said he will comply with a congressional subpoena because he doesn't have 'money to spend on legal bills'

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander said on Saturday that he will not challenge his congressional subpoena. He received the subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee, a House group charged with investigating the Capitol riot. "The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail,"...
Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose “science.”. Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kt., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical advisor has made or endorsed.
Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
DOJ moves to limit Bannon media circus over January 6 investigation

Prosecutors have accused former President Donald Trump's ex-adviser Steve Bannon of attempting to try his criminal case through the media instead of in court and have asked a judge to limit what Bannon can release publicly throughout the case, according to a new filing in DC District Court. Bannon is...
