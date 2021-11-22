ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Is the Fear Factor Overblown in Police Shootings?

By Paighten Harkins Abby Ellis
pbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDY, Utah — At issue in the review of every police shooting, whether it’s at night or in daylight, whether it’s an officer’s first shooting or third, or whether the person has a gun, a knife or no weapon at all, is one factor. Fear. For Utah officers to...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

A Rare Look Inside Police Training in Utah

In Utah, there’s no source that tracks police shootings statewide. The Salt Lake Tribune and FRONTLINE have been working together through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative to fill that gap and to go a step further: Building on years of the Tribune’s earlier reporting on police violence, the team has been trying to understand the patterns and factors involved when Utah police fire their weapons.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Academy#Police Training#Fraternal Order Of Police
fox9.com

Remains of missing Wisconsin mother Ashley Miller Carlson found Saturday

(FOX 9) - The remains of the missing 33-year-old Wisconsin mother of four were found Saturday morning after more than two months of searching, according to the family. Christian Aid Ministries volunteers and family members found the remains of Ashley Miller Carlson during their search efforts around 9 a.m. Saturday near the area where authorities found her car in Graces Lake after she went missing, according to Justin Terch, president of Applied Professional Services, a Duluth-based investigation firm that the family retained in late October.
WISCONSIN STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hawaiipublicradio.org

A federal judge says King's Hawaiian packaging is not misleading, clearly made in California

King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls have not been made in Hawaiʻi for decades, but a federal judge says the California-based company does not mislead consumers about that fact. King’s Hawaiian Bakery West, a company headquartered in Torrance, California, was sued by two consumers who said the packaging gives the impression the rolls are made in Hawaiʻi.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy