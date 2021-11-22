ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Iman Shumpert puts sports world on notice with historic 'Dancing with the Stars' run

By Tory Barron
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's 2016 NBA champion and "Dancing with the Stars" winner Iman Shumpert to you. The formerCleveland Cavaliersguard andNew York Knicks2011 first-round draft pick made history when he and partner Daniella Karagach emerged victorious in the 30th season of the show. While Shumpert is far from the first former professional...

Washington Post

How former NBA player Iman Shumpert, the ‘underdog’ of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ defied the odds and won the show

At first, it didn’t seem likely that former NBA player Iman Shumpert would do very well on “Dancing With the Stars.”. His debut dance during the season premiere was a blast to watch — he and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, appeared to be having more fun than anyone else — but the judges weren’t particularly impressed. As the pair progressed through the season, they received unnecessarily harsh criticism and low scores, especially from famously tough judge Len Goodman. Even ABC executives didn’t have high hopes: “When we were casting this season, we thought Iman was too tall to make it past the first few weeks but he would be so fun,” the network’s head of reality TV wrote on Twitter.
NBA
Vulture

Basketball Player Iman Shumpert Has Won Dancing With the Stars

Troy Bolton would be proud: Basketball player Iman Shumpert has won the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. This makes him the first former NBA player to ever take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Ahead of the finals, Shumpert told “Page Six” that he invited the pressure that comes with making history. The former Brooklyn Nets star also previously assured the crowd at Vulture Fest that he didn’t take any smack talk from other athletes, despite being called “twinkle toes.” All the celebrities who competed in season 30 reunited to perform an opening number to BTS’s “Dynamite” that featured Suni Lee cartwheeling across the floor in heels, but only four couples were left competing in the November 22 finale. Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach solidified their win with a cha-cha–foxtrot fusion and a footwork-heavy freestyle. They finished in front of booked ‘n’ busy JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, who represent the show’s first same-sex duo. The Talk host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten took third place, leaving Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke to finish in fourth.
NBA
UPI News

Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBA great Iman Shumpert and professional dancer Daniella Karagach were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 in Los Angeles on Monday night. They beat out three fellow finalists for the honor: reality TV personality/singer Jojo Siwa; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots.
PopSugar

In Celebration of Iman Shumpert's Dancing With the Stars Win, Check Out All of His Performances

Iman Shumpert went into Dancing With the Stars with the goal of bringing home the trophy to his mom, L'tanya, and he did! The former NBA star was partnered with Daniella Karagach for season 30, and they both took home their first mirrorball trophies. Shumpert is also the first NBA player to ever win on the ABC show. Throughout the competition, Shumpert went through highs and lows, from getting the lowest score during week five for his Viennese Waltz to his perfect score during horror night in week six.
Footwear News

Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Performed in Sleek Heeled Shoes & Air Jordan Sneakers

Iman Shumpert made history on “Dancing With the Stars” last night as the first NBA star to take home the coveted championship mirrorball trophy. The baller, who most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets, and his dancing partner Daniella Karagach, beat celebrity finalists JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots. Shumpert and Karagach performed two routines during the show’s finale, one of which was a freestyle dance to a mash-up that included Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop. The pair donned royal blue tracksuits, along with white socks and all-white Air Jordan 1 high-tops for the freestyle dance. During...
HuffingtonPost

Iman Shumpert Writes Heartfelt Note After Winning 'Dancing With The Stars'

Iman Shumpert is still spinning with emotions after winning this season of “Dancing With the Stars” earlier this week. The 2016 NBA champion wrote a heartfelt note about his momentous win in an Instagram post on Wednesday. His win marks the first time an NBA player has won the show’s championship mirrorball trophy.
Youtube
WKYC

Former Cleveland Cavaliers G Iman Shumpert wins 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous story. First-round draft pick, NBA champion... world-class dancer?. It's an odd combination, for sure, but Iman Shumpert has never gone the conventional route. Perhaps that's why it should come as no surprise that the former Cavaliers guard is the latest "Dancing with the Stars" champion.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

