Pitt students might not have to travel to the British Isles to play hurling, but they do go to South Bend, Indiana. Pitt’s hurling team took a trip to South Bend last weekend to compete against various teams around the east coast and midwest in a tournament hosted by Notre Dame. For Tyler Augi, a junior psychology major, it was an enjoyable experience to go on the road and play against some of the top teams in the nation — even though Pitt lost to the host team in the finals.

