2021 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship Selections

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round games....

