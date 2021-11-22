ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination

By Irvin Dawid
PLANetizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus is once again surging in Europe, comprising 8 of the top 10 countries and territories with the highest case incidence in The New York Times global tracker on Nov. 20. Austria, with 65% of its population fully vaccinated, is #5, averaging 152 daily cases per 100,000, an...

PUBLIC HEALTH

