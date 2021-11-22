ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Surging Hawks

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 7 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder will close their road trip against Eastern Conference opponents on Monday night, as they take on the surging Atlanta Hawks. This will be a tough test for the Thunder, as Atlanta is on a four-game winning streak after a slow start to the season.

Coming off of a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Atlanta is one of the most talented teams in the NBA.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 212 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Atlanta is top ten in the NBA in both rebounding and 3-point shooting. In the modern NBA, both of those things are critical to success. With a star duo of Trae Young and John Collins, Oklahoma City will need to find ways to keep them from doing what they do best.

Regardless of what the Hawks do, the Thunder will need a big game out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's really struggled offensively over the past several games, which has really stalled the OKC offense. As the face of the franchise, the success of the Thunder this season rests heavily on his shoulders.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9)

WHEN:

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“This is the most I’ve ever played before. But the body feels great," said Thunder rookie Josh Giddey on Saturday night. The NBA season is long, with the young prospects on the OKC roster getting a ton of opportunity to grow.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Schedule: OKC Continues West Coast Road Trip

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off a West Coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors. Now, they'll stay in California for several days before coming home to finish their week at the Paycom Center. To this point in the season, the Thunder have a 1-5 record. Things...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Schedule: OKC Rides Winning Streak into Week

The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked much better recently after a slow start to the season. They’ve won three of their last five games, with an opportunity to keep their momentum rolling with a manageable schedule this week. With lineups still fairly fluid and rotations changing each night, different players...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: OKC Looking for Fourth Straight Win

Amid a three-game win-streak, the Thunder is looking to continue its momentum with a matchup against Sacramento on Friday. On its first ever alternate court, Oklahoma City will don its newest City Edition alternates featuring details from several past jerseys highlighted by white and silver accents. ODDS:. The Thunder enter...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Tough Four-Game Week

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on a hot streak over the past few weeks, including a four-game winning streak. On the season, they're now 5-7, which is good for tenth in the Western Conference. With that in mind, the opponents the Thunder have ahead of them are extremely talented....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Eastern Conference#Okc#State Farm Arena#Ga Tv Radio#Bally Sports Oklahoma#Nba League Pass
ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault to miss road trip for birth of child

With wife Ashley Kerr due to give birth, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said that he won't accompany the Thunder on a three-game trip starting Friday in Milwaukee. Assistant coach Dave Bliss will take over as acting head coach. After Friday's game against the Bucks, the Thunder visit the Boston...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Rookies Shine Bright in Win Over Rockets

In the 2021 NBA Draft, eight of the 60 players selected were by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. With that in mind, a solid portion of the rookie class took the floor on Wednesday night as these two teams matched up. The two top picks for these respective...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20)

The Boston Celtics hope to build on their success after their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second straight game at TD Garden Saturday evening, but they will have to do so without at least one key starter for yet another contest if they want to be a club with a winning record when the final buzzer sounds tonight.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Thunder

Bucks Outlast Resilient Thunder Effort On Friday Night

In the absence of Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss was at the helm on Friday night in their matchup against the reining champion Milwaukee Bucks. Although the Bucks are struggling early in the season, they had a huge advantage over the Thunder in terms of talent....
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, and Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to the TD Garden for an inter-conference showdown with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Thunder (6-9) are in the midst of a long rebuild but are playing inspired basketball through 15 games. The Celtics (8-8) are on the second of a back-to-back and will look to climb over the .500 mark with a win at home. Boston opens this game up as considerable home favorites.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Three Projected Playoff Teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have proven to be better than expected early in the 2021-22 season. Among the teams projected to be in the bottom five, the Thunder have looked the most complete. With that in mind, they’ve got a tough week ahead as they finish their Eastern Conference road...
NBA
NBA

Preview: Thunder at Hawks - 11/22

After stops in Milwaukee and Boston, the Thunder concludes its three-game road trip in Atlanta to face the Hawks for the first time this season. Two hard-fought loses against high-caliber Eastern Conference opponents once again proved OKC’s mettle when the going gets tough and provided valuable lessons to carry over into its next test against the Hawks.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss the action.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
82
Followers
715
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy