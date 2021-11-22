ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mike Stern Jeff Lorber Fusion featuring Jimmy Haslip & Gary Novak

By KNKX Public Radio
knkx.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. Grammy Award-winning keyboardist/composer/producer Jeff Lorber recalls seeing guitarist Mike Stern during his much-ballyhooed tenure with Miles Davis in the early ‘80s. “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” said the keyboardist, who was touring hard in support of his hit records Wizard...

www.knkx.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
knkx.org

New and reissued jazz and blues albums arrive for Record Store Day Friday

Record Store Day's post-Thanksgiving releases are coming Friday, Nov. 26. Oscar Peterson, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Chick Corea, Big Mama Thornton and more will have jazz fans up early and standing in line at area record stores. KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson has a look at the new music, reissues and some previously unreleased recordings.
MUSIC
knkx.org

NEA Jazz Master trombonist Slide Hampton has died

Composer, arranger and trombonist Locksley Wellington “Slide” Hampton had been an important part of the jazz scene since the mid-1950s. One of 12 children born into a musical family, Slide Hampton was a rare left-handed trombone player. By age 12, he was playing with his family's jazz band, and by age 20, he was performing with vibraphonist Lionel Hampton's (no relation) orchestra.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Maxwell And Ashanti Reminisce On Career Milestones Ahead Of Being Honored At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Maxwell and Ashanti will receive special honors at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, scheduled to air on BET Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The neo-soul pioneer and early-aughts icon will receive the Legend Award and Lady of Soul Award respectively. In separate conversations with VIBE, both singers addressed their excitement and partial disbelief with the exact same affirmation, nearly word for word: “This is [really] happening.”  Gratitude is an integral part of greatness. And in the spirit of the recent holiday, Maxwell and Ashanti indeed have lots to be thankful for this year. As Billboard reported earlier this month. Maxwell recently struck...
MUSIC
capradio.org

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend, has died at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Broadway songwriter has died at age 91. His death occurred early this morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Company on Broadway. Sondheim would have been the first to tell you he was a Broadway baby. As a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Stern
Person
Michael Brecker
Person
Jeff Lorber
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Joe Henderson
Person
Jimmy Haslip
Person
Jaco Pastorius
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
knkx.org

Bela Fleck & Friends

Wednesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. "They nearly always come back," said Béla Fleck. "All the people that leave bluegrass. I had a strong feeling that I’d be coming back as well.”. My Bluegrass Heart, out September 10, 2021 on Renew Records, is that return the 15-time Grammy winner is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steps Ahead#Vital Information#The Brecker Brothers#Yellowjackets#Concord Jazz
wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Gerald Stern and 'The Hammer'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “The Hammer” by Gerald Stern. Stern is a native of Pittsburgh and a poet strongly associated with a city that has produced a great...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
991thewhale.com

Bob Dylan Returns to New York City: Review, Set List

Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour never really ended, only paused. Last month, he and his band launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, marking his first live appearances since the onset of the pandemic. This evening he returned to one of his usual haunts, New York City's Beacon Theatre, for the first time in nearly two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

How is Mike Busey related to Gary Busey? Party host cameos Tiger King

Tiger King season 2 features a cameo from Mike Busey, the Sausage Castle king, in episode 1. His surname sounds familiar: is he related to actor Gary Busey?. Tiger King season 2 has finally returned and with a host of new faces. Kimberley Craft, Brian Rhyne and Ashley Webster are...
TV & VIDEOS
knkx.org

Pearl Django - Home for the Holidays

Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. With a performance history spanning over two decades and over 120 shows at Jazz Alley, Pearl Django endures as one of the most highly regarded Hot Club style groups working today. Although the band’s roots are firmly in the music made famous by Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grappelli, its extensive repertoire includes traditional jazz classics and original compositions. Pearl Django has performed at festivals, dances and nightspots throughout the U.S. and abroad. They have played at the prestigious Festival Django Reinhardt in Samois sur Seine and have been featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The band’s signature style is marked by pristine and dexterous string work, colors of Bal Musette, the steady pulse of rhythm guitar and an unmistakable swing that delights audiences of all musical sensibilities. Throughout the years, Pearl Django has cultivated a devoted and enthusiastic following and they continue to play to packed houses wherever they perform.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
themusicuniverse.com

Bob Dylan Center acquires newly discovered early Dylan recordings

Memberships are now available for next year’s grand opening. In advance of the Bob Dylan Center’s (BDC) grand opening on May 10, 2022, the center’s archivists have newly acquired a priceless trove of early Bob Dylan recordings and other one-of-a-kind tapes, journals, books and historical elements to add to the more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in the Bob Dylan Archive. These acquisitions shed new and revealing light on Dylan’s formative years as an artist, and will increase the public’s understanding of the myriad influences and environments that forged one of the world’s most important cultural figures.
ENTERTAINMENT
Idaho Mountain Express

Magdalena Stern-Baczewska strikes a chord

When Magdalena Stern-Baczewska began first grade in Poland, she was confused why none of the other students could perform the Franck Sonata on piano. All discussions at the dinner table with her parents and sisters growing up were about music theory. “Going down that path was not even a question...
MUSIC
knkx.org

Jake Shimabukuro - Christmas in Hawaii

Friday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha, JAKE SHIMABUKURO, will bring joy to the world this upcoming 2021 Holiday Season by delivering a special gift for all with the debut of his highly anticipated holiday show, JAKE SHIMABUKURO – CHRISTMAS IN HAWAII. With only...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy