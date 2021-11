Recently, Axis Communications opened its new Axis Experience Center (AEC) with the goal of providing business leaders, security professionals, and system integrators within the New York City area with direct access to the latest in network solutions and dedicated technology specialists. The Manhattan-based facility is the latest addition to Axis’ network of AECs across the US and around the globe, which are focused on fostering business relationships and technological innovation as well as providing hands-on experience with Axis IP-based solutions.

