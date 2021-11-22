West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will increase at the beginning of next year, officials said.

The rate for most passenger vehicles will rise by 5% on Jan. 1, going from $4 to $4.25, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller told a legislative committee, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The E-Z Pass annual program will also see an increase from $25 annually to $26.50, Miller said.

The proposed fee schedule for the turnpike allows up to a 5 percent increase every three years, he said.

Voters approved selling up to $1.6 billion in bonds to fund the Roads to Prosperity program in 2017 and the Parkways Authority has returned $595 million from tolls to the state to support projects for the 10 counties affected by the Turnpike, Miller said.