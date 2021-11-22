‘Journey To The Sun’: IDFA Review

Many’s the child who, when faced with what they feel is undue criticism or complaint from their parents, has reacted with a standard adolescent whine: “I didn’t ask to be born!” It’s a sentiment that resonates a little differently, however, through “Four Journeys,” in which Dutch-based Chinese multimedia artist Louis Hothothot quite sincerely invites his parents to discuss why they had him, and they explain with some candor their regrets about doing so. The ensuing documentary is a feat of family-therapy-as-art that veers in tone from confrontational to affectionate, but remains engagingly audience-friendly even at its most intimate. Having premiered to a warm reception as this year’s IDFA opener, “Four Journeys” looks likely to significantly extend its travel itinerary on the docfest circuit.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO