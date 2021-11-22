ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Journey To The Sun’: IDFA Review

By Fionnuala Halligan
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren are sent from a war-torn Austria to Portugal for sustenance in Susana de Sousa Dias’s immersive documentary. Dirs. Susana de Sousa Dias, Ansgar Schaefer,. Portugal. 2021. 109 mins. A patchwork of personal memories which play into geopolitics past and present, Journey To The Sun is an audiovisual experience...

Time Out Global

Dürer's Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist review

Most people spend their gap years getting either alcohol poisoning or gonorrhea, but not Albrecht Dürer. Like any promising young artist of his era, the great German renaissance master went travelling, sure, but he spent his journeys learning, absorbing, spreading ideas and growing as an artist. He headed out from...
VISUAL ART
Telegraph

Dürer’s Journeys, National Gallery, review: a thrilling getaway with the ultimate Renaissance man

Art history's "first superstar": that’s how the curators of the National Gallery’s excellent new exhibition describe Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), the German painter, printmaker, draughtsman, and designer, whose preternaturally detailed, microcosmic images still retain their power to astonish. He certainly had a high opinion of himself. In his famous self-portrait at...
MUSEUMS
imdb.com

Taskovski Picks Up IDFA Competition Contender ‘Turn Your Body to the Sun’ (Exclusive)

Taskovski Films has picked up “Turn Your Body to the Sun,” which world premieres in the International Competition section of IDFA, one of the world’s top documentary film festivals. The sales agency is hoping to replicate the success it had with “Radiograph of a Family,” which won Best Feature-Length Documentary Award at last year’s festival.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Louis Hothothot to Follow IDFA Opener ‘Four Journeys’ With ‘A Big Dream’ (Exclusive)

After addressing his family’s decades-long trauma in IDFA opener “Four Journeys,” Louis Hothothot (Louis Yi Liu) is already developing another intimate story. In “A Big Dream,” he will follow an American girl who weighs nearly 250 kg and dreams of becoming an actor in Beijing. In a clip shared with Variety, his protagonist admits to struggling with self-worth because of the way she looks, rendered “uncastable” because of her size.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Children#Photography#Idfa Review#Viennese#Caritas#Azores#Portugese
GreenwichTime

‘Four Journeys’ Review: Chinese Siblings Consider the Long Shadow of the One-Child Policy in a Highly Personal Doc

Many’s the child who, when faced with what they feel is undue criticism or complaint from their parents, has reacted with a standard adolescent whine: “I didn’t ask to be born!” It’s a sentiment that resonates a little differently, however, through “Four Journeys,” in which Dutch-based Chinese multimedia artist Louis Hothothot quite sincerely invites his parents to discuss why they had him, and they explain with some candor their regrets about doing so. The ensuing documentary is a feat of family-therapy-as-art that veers in tone from confrontational to affectionate, but remains engagingly audience-friendly even at its most intimate. Having premiered to a warm reception as this year’s IDFA opener, “Four Journeys” looks likely to significantly extend its travel itinerary on the docfest circuit.
MOVIES
imdb.com

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Marco Bellocchio describes how ‘Marx Can Wait’ has brought his family back together

Italian director Marco Bellocchio, renowend for fiction films including Fists In The Pocket and The Traitor, now in his early 80s, told an audience at International Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) how Marx Can Wait, one of his rare forays into documentary, was an attempt to understand why his twin brother, Camillo, was killed by suicide in the late 1960s.
MOVIES
