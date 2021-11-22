ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fake climate crisis out to destroy our economy?

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX8bv_0d3pgV9k00

What is your position on the climate crisisdebate?

After checking data and reading about climate science, I was surprised, then shocked. As I

I started thinking perhaps it’s all a hoax.

How do we know there is a climate crisis? Does our focus on CO2 require takingfunding from other critical social and economic problems? Some nations are investing in fossil fuels while Americans, especially in West Virginia, are threatened by what amounts to our economic demise.

Weather is not climate, according to climatologists from around the world. There are no studies showing a conclusive link between global warming and increased frequency or intensity of storms, droughts, floods, cold or heat waves. There are no facts suggesting increases in any catastrophic, calamitous, or cataclysmic numbers.

Natural variation in weather and climate is tremendous. Most of what people call “global warming” is natural, not man-made. The earth is warming, but not quickly, not much, and not lately.

There is tremendous uncertainty as to how the climate really works. Climate models are not yet skillful; predictions are unresolved. Research scientists at American universities are encouraged to find evidence for global warming with grants from The Federal Government.

How many awards are given out to find the obverse of climate change? Could money have an effect on the reliability of research findings?

New research shows fluctuations in energy from the sun correlate very strongly with changes in earth’s temperature, better than CO2 levels, which has very little to do with it.

All of our “decarbonizing” efforts won’t amount to a hill of beans when it comes to changing our planet’s climate to any measureable mark.

That’s because there’s really no such thing as “carbon pollution.” Carbon dioxide is coming out of your nose right now; it is not a poisonous gas. CO2 concentrations in previous eras have been many times higher than they are today.

And as for sea levels, they probably willcontinue to rise — though not quickly, and not much. Researchers, however, have found no links between CO2 and rising sea levels.

The Arctic experiences natural variations as well, with some years warmer earlier than others. Polar bear numbers, meanwhile, are up, not down. They have more to do with hunting permits than CO2.

Similarly, no one has demonstrated any unnatural damage to reef or marine systems. Additional man-made CO2 will not likely harm oceans, reef systems, or marine life. Fish are mostly threatened by people, who eat them. Reefs are more vulnerable toatmospheric/aquatic factors other than by CO2.

So then, are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other liberals pursuing a political agenda and a PR campaign, not scientific inquiry? Istrickery going on under the surface, under the table?

Perhaps we should be on guard, be vigilant during the coming months. Our practicaland sensible politicians should not be fooled by outrageous claims by thisadministration, which has been wrong on so many other fronts during past months.

Are left-wing extremists trying to pull the wool over our eyes to gain power for their agenda while ignoring the needs of all Americans? Could this possibly be real?

What we need is a platform for investigating the other side of the equation, so we can form our own, non-political opinions.

Who can we believe? What should we do? Should we not examine all the evidence before coming to a conclusion?

Policy always involves politics. Governments often make policy decisions by starting with a social objective and then bringing in the “facts” to justify the goal.

We shouldn’t be surprised to find social agendas of the “far-left” in Washingtondriving at least some of the “science” of global warming.

In addition, studies show that political beliefs cloud our ability to process information. Strong partisan opinions can cause us to look at one side of an issue and ignore evidence for the other side. We must weigh all data before yielding togovernment mandates that strain our economy and our resources.

Forecasts are mental constructs; they are not properties of the physical world. Forecasts are tools, not truth.

Consensus, meanwhile, is not an argument for any scientific principle. Many important scientists toiled alone to make discoveries that were less than popular. One key scientific paper can be worth more than athousand papers reinforcing a myth—a fable that is misleading.

Big climate conferences now are popping up around the globe. Diplomats soon will debate the merits of an agreement that promises to steer hundreds of billions of dollars toward reducing carbon emissions, mostly in large developing countries, except for China and Russia, who seemingly choose to ignore the climate summits in favor of pursuing their own interests.

And are these global meetings based on sound science? Let’s ask hard questions and look with fresh eyes and see what we can learn, such as what are the natural drivers of temperature and its variability?

We already know that incoming solar radiation is the primary driver of temperature. A second factor is the atmosphere, which traps heat and reflects some of it back to earth. Other factors, such as solar activity, perhaps even sunspots,doubtlessly play similar roles.

Interestingly enough, though, the Greenhouse Effect focuses on CO2 because it’s regarded as the main greenhouse gas after water vapor. Looking at the 750-million-year-old patterns, we can observesome extreme cold periods, then warm epochs punctuated by ice ages, all while CO2 levels were far above what they aretoday.

In fact, scientists now contend there is almost no correlation between temperature and carbon dioxide.

Think about it: CO2 has had no correlation with temperature for millions ofyears, and now, according to leftist political dogma, it’s causing temperatures to rise?

Something’s rotten in the current administration, which demands that Americans surrender their critical intelligence to a profane, fantasy “climate crisis” aimed at wasting billions of taxpayer dollars that more than likely will undermine and destabilize our economic future for generations to come.

Let’s research the “climate crisis” for ourselves and learn the truth. We simply can’t afford to take someone else’s word for it. Can we?

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 139

Joe Dodson
6d ago

OMG spring is coming. the climate is going to change. what will become of us. we could get a sunburn. or something. o the humanity. what will we do.

Reply(15)
65
J. D. L
6d ago

out of all the chaos & crises that Biden has created ,he still claims climate is the administration #1 concern.. forget about energ inflation, border, people left in Afghanistan, covid, Mr Dementia should be removed from office.

Reply(4)
56
Monty7
6d ago

The climate has always changed and will never stop. Humans can't stop planet formation or change. Stop pretending we can and adjust to a global temperature predicted to be a whopping 3 degree difference from now.

Reply(2)
45
Related
Missouri Independent

Climate change is killing our future | Opinion

For years now we’ve been subjected to an endless stream of nonsense from those who deny the inescapable reality that our planet is overheating due to human-caused pollution in the atmosphere. It’s now apparent that the cascading effects of global baking — and the concurrent lack of action by our politicians and lawmakers — are […] The post Climate change is killing our future | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

What's the Right Way to Build In a Climate Crisis?

Treehugger recently covered SOM's COP26 presentation of its "Urban Sequoia" concept for a low-carbon building, which demonstrated some imaginative concepts and systems that might exist in the future, but I felt did not reflect the urgency of the situation that we are in today. If we are going to keep global heating under 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) we have to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere now, using design strategies and technologies that exist and can be implemented now.
GERMANY
eenews.net

‘Greenflation’: Could climate action overheat the economy?

Going green could save the world, but we’re all going to have to pay up for it. At least, that’s the view of some on Wall Street. Their worry is that government policies and business moves aimed at decarbonization carry knock-on effects translating into higher costs for everyday consumers, possibly even tempering the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate Science#Climate Variability#Changing Climate#Weather And Climate#Americans#The Federal Government#Co2
U.S. Department of State

Tackling the Climate Crisis, Together

Over the past two weeks, many of us were in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, a global conference of world leaders, members of the civil society, and non-profit organizations, all coming together to address the climate crisis. The United States was represented there by a whole-of-government team, led by President Biden and his bold and unprecedented commitment to the climate fight, as well as Secretary Blinken, many additional Cabinet Secretaries and senior members of the administration, and 50 members of Congress, including Speaker Pelosi. I was proud to join them alongside Assistant Secretary Medina and so many outstanding State colleagues.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why are poorer countries bearing the brunt of climate crisis?

Low-income nations are more exposed to environmental hazards and pollution and have a harder time recovering from the impacts of climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fourth National Climate Assessment Report.For example, it takes longer for low-income communities to be rebuilt after natural disasters, and many people in poorer nations don’t enjoy the same social safety nets as those in wealthier nations if their livelihood is crippled by a climate disaster.There are also geographical considerations. Many developing nations are coastal, and therefore more vulnerable to storms and floods.According to the United Nations Development Programme, developing countries suffer 99% of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

The Climate Crisis Is Wreaking Havoc on Farmers in Iraq

This article originally appeared on VICE Arabia. After decades of devastating political instability, Iraq is still in danger. The agricultural workers of the war-torn country have to wrestle with a new and equally destructive force: climate change. Francis Blagburn. In 2020, the United Nation’s Environment Programme declared the Middle Eastern...
AGRICULTURE
Seattle Times

Climate crisis: It’s personal

If the hot air generated at world climate summits could spin turbines, our power needs would be in pretty good shape. The two-week United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow ended on Nov. 13 with no firm commitments and no enforcement mechanism. Compromising on one of the stickiest issues, diplomats from almost 200 countries agreed to “phase down” but not “phase out” coal production. But lest all hope is lost, nations agreed to meet again next year. For more talks.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
Cosmos

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is.
ENVIRONMENT
FingerLakes1.com

Taking action on the climate crisis caused by fashion

Most of us love fashion and are fascinated by the fashion industry. Surveys say people shop for clothes, shoes, and accessories at least once a month. Given the availability and affordability of Secret Sales and Black Friday bargains, it’s easy for the temptation to take over. In this article, we talk about the actual cost of fast fashion and tips on how to shop sustainably.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Climate change is destroying Indigenous rock art

Indigenous rock art has survived tens of thousands of years. But global warming might be the death of it. As extreme weather events like fires, cyclones, floods and erosion intensify, rock art fades and disappears. A report at a recent symposium declared the damage is now irreversible. The symposium was...
ENVIRONMENT
Atlas Obscura

The ‘Torture Orchard’ Is a Testing Ground for the Coming Climate Crisis

For California’s fruit trees, 2021 was a thirsty year. Nearly 90 percent of the state experienced extreme drought. More than 70,000 farms, which grow a third of the country’s fruit and nuts, including $6 billion worth of almonds annually and nearly $1.6 billion worth of pistachios, scraped by on reduced water rations.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How social science can help trace new paths out of the climate crisis

Policymakers, industry and civil society leaders count on solid data to inform and guide strategies that will deliver on the objectives of the Paris Agreement. To support these decisions, scientists developed long-term global scenarios known as integrated assessment models (IAMs) that combine different strands of knowledge—natural science, engineering and economics.
ENVIRONMENT
Newton Daily News

Sociology can help the climate crisis

The recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was the 26th attempt to get the nations of the world to fix the climate crisis. During the summit, the Washington Post reported that countries have been under-reporting their emissions, so the negotiations are based on “flawed data.”. We’ve known about the climate...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

How satellites will help us tackle the climate crisis

Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency reports that space has untapped potential to help address the climate crisis. According to ESA, climate change is the most urgent challenge faced by humankind – affecting every region, continent, and ocean on Earth. By continuously observing the Earth, satellites...
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

Climate Crisis Should Be the Final Blow to the Washington Consensus

The G-7, a group of leading industrialized nations composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, represents between 30 and 45 percent of global GDP. That makes it perhaps the diplomatic forum with the most concentrated power in the world, still able to set the global agenda and potentially tilt the global trajectory back toward shared democratic and economically liberal values. After this month’s United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, the G-7 is rising to the challenge of moving beyond the economic and political model of the Washington Consensus that underpinned their global strategic vision from the 1980s until recently. That model is characterized by the prescribed shrinking of the state wherever possible and the elevation of deregulated global markets. Today, though, under the threat of climate crisis, the G-7 is moving toward a radically different approach to international democratic economic governance.
WASHINGTON STATE
KevinMD.com

The climate crisis as viewed by an emergency physician

I remember the cacophony of tiny chirps outside of my childhood home made by frogs that lived in the ice grass. I remember this sound in particular because of the beauty in their voice and because in what seemed like the blink of an eye, they stopped. They were gone. It was only decades later that I learned about the devastating losses that frog populations have faced around the world due to climate catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy