ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sergei Loznitsa talks new projects at IDFA, including latest dramatic feature (exclusive)

By Geoffrey Macnab
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProlific Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, who has two films screening at International Documentary Film Festival (IDFA) this week, is working on a continuation to his archive-based feature documentary, Babi Yar. Context, to be called Kiev Trial. The film looks at the war crimes trial in Kiev, Ukraine in January...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taskovski Picks Up IDFA Competition Contender ‘Turn Your Body to the Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taskovski Films has picked up “Turn Your Body to the Sun,” which world premieres in the International Competition section of IDFA, one of the world’s top documentary film festivals. Another film represented by the sales agency, “Radiograph of a Family,” won Best Feature-Length Documentary Award at last year’s festival. “Turn Your Body to the Sun,” directed by Dutch filmmaker Aliona van der Horst, tells the story of a Soviet Tatar prisoner of war. After World War II, he is sent to one of Stalin’s brutal camps where the love for an unknown girl becomes his salvation. Sixty years later his daughter...
MOVIES
Variety

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people, sharing all these different points of views. During lockdown, we were stuck in one single reality,” she says, also mentioning the festival’s new program structure, introducing Envision and International Competition as well as cross-section awards (Best Dutch Film, Best First Feature and ReFrame Award). “There is a lot of value that we...
MOVIES
Variety

Louis Hothothot to Follow IDFA Opener ‘Four Journeys’ With ‘A Big Dream’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After addressing his family’s decades-long trauma in IDFA opener “Four Journeys,” Louis Hothothot (Louis Yi Liu) is already developing another intimate story. In “A Big Dream,” he will follow an American girl who weighs nearly 250 kg and dreams of becoming an actor in Beijing. In a clip shared with Variety, his protagonist admits to struggling with self-worth because of the way she looks, rendered “uncastable” because of her size. “I am always interested in personal emotions and personal stories,” says Hothothot. In “Four Journeys,” the story in question is actually his own – conceived in violation of China’s one-child policy,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Screendaily

‘Four Journeys’: IDFA Review (opening film)

Louis Hothothot turns the lens on his own childhood in this probingly autobiographical film. Dir/scr: Louis Hothothot. Netherlands 2021. 112 minutes. A Chinese family has their private laundry aired to ultimately therapeutic effect in Four Journeys, an uneven feature-length debut by the Amsterdam-based multidisciplinary practitioner who goes by the artist name of Louis Hothothot. A high-profile slot as the opener for the first physical IDFA since 2019 should spark further festival play at non-fiction-oriented events, prior to small-screen exposure for a work which handles thorny, often painful material in an accessible, audience-friendly manner.
MOVIES
Screendaily

ScreenDaily Talks: Baltasar Kormákur, Ninja Thyberg to talk how to forge a career in film

The latest in our ScreenDaily Talks live Q&A series will take place on Friday November 26 at 15:30 GMT (16:30pm CET/17:30pm EET), in which acclaimed Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur and rising Swedish director Ninja Thyberg whose debut film Pleasure premiered at Sundance, will discuss what they have learnt and the advice they would give about working towards a sustainable career in international film.
MOVIES
Variety

NTR Jr Talks ‘RRR’ Experience With S.S. Rajamouli, Reveals New Project Details (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan. 7, 2022, is a date looked forward to with feverish anticipation by both the Indian filmgoing public and the subcontinent’s film industry at large. It is the scheduled release date for blockbuster “RRR.” “RRR” will be the first project for director S.S. Rajamouli after the “Baahubali” films (2015 and 2017), which together grossed a mighty $330 million. It is also the first film release since 2018’s “Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava” for  Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known as NTR Jr, one of the biggest stars of India’s Telugu-language film industry. The star is named after his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Amsterdam#Ukraine#Berlin#Idfa#Ukrainian#Loznitsa S Atoms Void#Nazis#Jews#Lithuanian#Soviet
Screendaily

‘No Looking Back’: Tallinn Review

Kirill Sokolov’s follow-up to his arresting debut, the ultra-violent black comedy, Why Don’t You Just Die?, No Looking Back is a similarly blood-stained and visceral romp which takes an axe to the concept of harmonious domestic relations. A chase movie involving three generations of women from one family, with several hapless men dragged along for the ride, the film takes a singularly cynical view of the blood-ties of motherhood. Yet it doesn’t quite match the ferociously over-the-top intensity of Sokolov’s debut. It’s an unexpected criticism to level at a film in which someone gets their eye gouged out with a shard of glass from a broken jam jar, but, at times, No Looking Back is not quite violent enough.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Are the gatekeepers of the international feature doc sector brave and inclusive enough?

There are growing calls in the international documentary industry for non-fiction gatekeepers, commissioners and funders, to broaden their horizons, and provide proactive support to filmmakers who have been traditionally excluded. That is not only women and people of colour, but also individuals with disabilities and those unable to access the industry through standard means.
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Luxembourg Oscar submission ‘Io Sto Bene’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Luxembourg entry Io Sto Bene on December 1. It is the third feature from Luxembourgian filmmaker Donato Rotunno, who has worked extensively as a producer with credits including Oliver Laxe’s Fire Willl Come, and directed 2016 Oscar entry Baby(a)lone. The film follows an old Italian ex-pat crosses paths with a young artist from his home country, awakening memories from his past.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Screendaily

Ajyal project spotlight: short doc ‘And Then They Burn At Sea’

And Then They Burn The Sea, directed by Majid Al-Remaihi, recently won the best documentary award at the Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) 9th Ajyal Film Festival, which ran November 7-13, 2021. Watch the trailer above. The short documentary was a recipient of the Qatari Film Fund, Doha Film Institute’s initiative...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Other Cannibals’: Tallinn Review

Two troubed men forge an unlikely friendship in Francesco Sossai’s dark Italian comedy. The oddest of odd couple relationships drives this deliciously murky comedy about two men flung together by unusual appetites and unpalatable urges. Middle-aged factory worker Fausto (Walter Giroldini), with his gangly limbs, stringy bleached hair and too-tight trousers, is brow-beaten by his mother and sister. Ivan (Diego Pagotto), a small, neat man with the expression of a long-suffering shrew, is a PhD philosophy student. On paper, they have next to nothing in common. But these two strangers met and made a deal in one of the grubbier corners of the internet – and now comes the moment of reckoning. The very enjoyable feature debut from Francesco Sossai defies expectations at every turn. It’s a film which threatens to explore the unspeakable and finds, instead, something oddly life-affirming.
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: documentary ‘Radiograph Of A Family’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Firouzeh Khosrovani’s feature documentary Radiograph Of A Family on November 29. RSVP here. The film premiered at International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in 2020, winning best feature-length documentary, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Sergei Loznitsa Discusses IDFA Winner ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ and the Liberation of Lithuania

Detailing Lithuania’s attempts to break away from the Soviet Union, from protests in 1989 to Vilnius’ Bloody Sunday in 1991, when Soviet troops attempted to stage a coup, Sergei Loznitsa became interested in the man in the midst of it all: Vytautas Landsbergis, the first Head of Parliament of Lithuania after its independence declaration. “I started this project with a simple question: ‘Why nobody in Lithuania filmed him before?’ He is such a great man, great storyteller,” says the helmer. “Mr. Landsbergis” was crowned as best film at IDFA, with Danielius Kokanauskis awarded for editing. Recalling his 2015 film “The Event” on...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Turn Your Body To The Sun’: IDFA Review

A woman attempts to retrace the steps of her Soviet soldier father who was captured by the Nazis. Dir. Aliona Van Der Horst. Netherlands. 2021. 93mins. The history of Soviet soldiers in the Second World War is a known, horrible, tragedy: Stalin’s casual indifference to human life as he hurled millions of Russian bodies at the German army on the Eastern Front. What, though, about those who survived – or were captured? Aliona Van Der Horst’s accomplished documentary follows the almost-unimaginable hardship of Sandar, a conscripted soldier from Moscow. He would never speak about that time, but now his daughter, Sana, attempts to trace his footsteps across Europe and back east to the Siberian gulag.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy