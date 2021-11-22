Sergei Loznitsa talks new projects at IDFA, including latest dramatic feature (exclusive)

Two troubed men forge an unlikely friendship in Francesco Sossai’s dark Italian comedy. The oddest of odd couple relationships drives this deliciously murky comedy about two men flung together by unusual appetites and unpalatable urges. Middle-aged factory worker Fausto (Walter Giroldini), with his gangly limbs, stringy bleached hair and too-tight trousers, is brow-beaten by his mother and sister. Ivan (Diego Pagotto), a small, neat man with the expression of a long-suffering shrew, is a PhD philosophy student. On paper, they have next to nothing in common. But these two strangers met and made a deal in one of the grubbier corners of the internet – and now comes the moment of reckoning. The very enjoyable feature debut from Francesco Sossai defies expectations at every turn. It’s a film which threatens to explore the unspeakable and finds, instead, something oddly life-affirming.

