Charleston, SC

West Virginia tops Clemson for Huggins’ 904th career victory

By Tyler Barker
 7 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored all 15 of his points in the final 10:12 of the game and West Virginia rallied last in a 66-59 victory over Clemson on Sunday in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic — handing Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins his 904th career victory.

The win moves Huggins past Roy Williams to fourth place on the all-time list. Huggins, in his 39th season, trails only Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), Jim Boeheim (982) and Jim Calhoun (918).

West Virginia led 35-34 at halftime in a game that saw 14 lead changes. Clemson (4-2) trailed 39-38 when Hunter Tyson hit a layup and Al-Amir Dawes sank a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run that put the Tigers ahead 49-39 with 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Mountaineers trailed 49-41 when McNeil sank his first shot. McNeil sank a 3 with 6:29 left to get West Virginia within 54-50. Following a layup by Clemson’s Naz Bohannon, McNeil hit two shots in a 10-0 run that gave the Mountaineers a 60-56 lead with 2:03 to go and they stayed in front from there. McNeil made two free throws with 17 seconds left for a 64-59 lead after Clemson received a technical foul for having six players on the court. He sank two more with 3 seconds remaining.

Taz Sherman finished with 12 points for West Virginia. McNeil missed all four of his first-half shots before knocking down 5 of 8 after intermission.

Dawes scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half for Clemson. PJ Hall and Nick Honor scored 10 points apiece.

