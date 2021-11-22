ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goal crazy: Rangers' last-second shot caps flurry of scoring

By The Associated Press - Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift...

Rangers top Sabres on goal with 0.7 seconds left

Lindgren scores winner for New York, which is 5-1-0 in past six. Ryan Lindgren scores against the Buffalo Sabres to make it 5-4 Ryan Lindgren scored with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Hurricanes score four goals in second period, defeat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in the second period of a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Sebastian Aho scored twice and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist for Carolina (15-3-1). Antti Raanta made 20 saves. Ivan Provorov, Joel...
San Bernardino County Sun

Maple Leafs bury Kings with flurry of second-period goals

LOS ANGELES — Home has been anything but sweet for the Kings lately as they passed the midpoint of their seven-game stint at Staples Center with an 0-3-1 record after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-2, on Wednesday night. The Kings are now winless in their last five games,...
560 The Joe

Panthers Mailbag 11-26-2021

Panthers keep winning and everything you need to know is right here from Doug Plagens, he is ice cold and that is a good thing, Cats are doing it big.
nbcsportsedge.com

Rem Pitlick scores his first, second and third NHL goals in win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Minnesota Wild took on the Seattle Kraken, and thanks to Rem...
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
