Koreans have found a way to stay ahead of the world in the beauty game. They believe in creating lasting solutions to skin problems. One of the newer fads in the Korean skincare industry comes in the form of slugging. From the term itself, you can guess that it has slimy intentions. Well, you are right. This technique is a new trend in Korea, and while some people swear that it works, others are still trying to understand d the basics of it. This article will look into the technique of Slugging, its details, and options.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO