LOS ANGELES — Jorge Duron brought a bouquet of flowers to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe because he said she always guides him and his family and takes care of them. Duron was one of many Catholics who visited images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego, which have been blessed by the pope, at Winnetka. The images are making a tour through cemeteries and parishes throughout the tri-county archdiocese of Los Angeles. The tour of the images started on Catalina Island on Oct. 22, and at every stop, they are honored with dancing, music and prayer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO