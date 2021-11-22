Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti



According to NBC4i, an Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals.

