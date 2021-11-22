ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WSL roundup - gameweek 8

By Jamie Spencer
 6 days ago

The WSL signed off before the November international break with another big week of action. There were winners in six games up and down the division, with gaps starting to open up at both ends of the table that will ultimately define the season come May. Here's a recap...

offsiderulepodcast.com

Five Things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys runs through the top talking points from this gameweek in the WSL. Manchester United’s lack of control leaves them open to Arsenal’s attacks. Manchester United’s strong start to the season has come to a stuttering stop as they have failed to win any of their last four matches in the WSL. Arsenal’s slightly hurried attacking play – perhaps a hangover from last week’s draw with Tottenham – was a greater foil for their own scoring ambitions than any of Manchester United’s defence. Steph Catley, pushing up high, combined with Katie McCabe to create constant overloads against Ona Batlle, with Kirsty Hanson often nowhere to be seen. Whilst it was a strike from Vivianne Miedema from the edge of the area and a McCabe penalty which sealed the 2-0 win, United never looked like they were going to be able to keep Arsenal out. Under Casey Stoney, United always looked gritty, even when they lost. Under Marc Skinner, the best adjective is probably flappy.
90min.com

WSL team of the week - gameweek 7

The WSL served up some amazing action and drama on Women’s Football Weekend, the annual celebration of the women’s game every November. There was a big win for Chelsea in an important game, a shock result between Tottenham and Arsenal in the north London derby, frustration for Manchester United and joy for Aston Villa.
SPORTS
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 1-1 Manchester United

On a blinding day on Merseyside, the visitors opened the scoring in the 10’. Alessia Russo picked up the ball in her half, raced up the pitch and picked out Martha Thomas. Thomas cut in and found Ella Toone open on top of the 18. The young winger then cut to her right foot and curled a shot past Sandy MacIver in net for the early lead.
SOCCER
90min.com

WSL attendances spiked on Women's Football Weekend

Attendances across the WSL increased considerably in the latest round of fixtures on Women’s Football Weekend, the FA’s annual celebration of the women’s game every November. The absence of Premier League or Championship football during the men’s international break provides a perfect opportunity to introduce more people to the WSL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marc Skinner: 'WSL exposure brings more pressure on managers’

Women's Super League managers expect more pressure due to the increased exposure of the game, says Manchester United boss Marc Skinner. Skinner's side take on Manchester City in the League Cup this week, after their rivals suffered a third successive WSL home defeat on Sunday. City's poor form this season...
SOCCER
SkySports

WSL: Top five summer signings

Almost a third of the WSL season has passed so we posed the question - who has been the best signing of the season so far?. That's the task the team on the Sky Sports Essential Football Podcast tried to tackle, with host Charlotte Marsh, Sky Sports commentator Seb Hutchinson and Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui selecting a top five.
SOCCER
90min.com

Premier League predictions & preview - gameweek 12

The Premier League is back in action this weekend following the international break, with domestic football now non-stop until March 2022. There are a number of intriguing fixtures to be played over the course of Saturday and Sunday, including a big test for Liverpool and Arsenal, a must-win game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a battle of wits between Antonio Conte and Marcelo Bielsa in Tottenham vs Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 12

After a two-week pause due to the pesky international break, the Premier League - and more importantly, Fantasy Premier League - is back. Whether you are flying high at the top of your various leagues or soon becoming the laughing stock of your friend group, racking up as many FPL points as possible is vital as we head into the make-or-break Christmas period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

WSL: Man City hit five against Villa to relieve pressure on Taylor

We're going to leave it there for today. Thanks for your company. Have a read of the report as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 5-0 to climb to sixth. We'll be back on Sunday for five more games, including Man Utd v Arsenal live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
SOCCER

