Bellsavvy is an artist not afraid to address both personal experiences and those which she knows all too well affect many around the world. Her ability to therefore make such an intimate kind of connection with those who listen to her music has seen her star rise exponentially over the last year or so. Having showcased her talents and girl-power attitude on an array of songs produced by Sky Adams, who has worked with Doja Cat and David Lei Brandt, a collaborator of Lady Gaga, and with support behind her from Radio 1 and BBC Introducing among others, she’s firmly put herself on the music map and cemented her place in the hearts, minds and ears of music fans everywhere.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO