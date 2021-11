Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain live in a chic home in Surrey with their baby boy, Axel, but the family of three are not alone in their mansion. The Little Mix singer and Liverpool footballer, both 28, also share their home with Perrie's cousin and close friend Ellie Hemmings – and they are all currently holidaying together, too. It is not known exactly when Ellie moved into the property, but photos show she was living with the couple during the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps she has also been a big help with babysitting should the new parents want a date night!

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO