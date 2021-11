HERSHEY, Pa. — Opioid misuse is a devastating problem in the U.S. and a leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults. Penn State College of Medicine researchers found young people with certain mental health conditions and histories of substance misuse may have an increased risk of being diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD) in a national study. Based on these findings, researchers stress the importance of early intervention and educating adolescents about the dangers of misusing opioids.

