Personal Data: Why Privacy Regulations Don’t Go Far Enough

By Paul Vallée
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Vallée is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and the founder and CEO of Tehama. We live in an age of heightened risk. Incidents of cybercrime are on the rise, and according to recent data from Statista, the number of data breaches in the U.S....

Related
martechseries.com

Data Ethics, Ownership and Privacy: The Hidden Social Contract

Do users really own their own data? There is much confusion among consumers regarding data privacy laws and how they apply in different situations. Sky Cassidy, CEO of MountainTop Data wants to get the message out that while consumers don’t own their personal data, there are limits to what data marketers can use and how.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Are Institutions Doing Enough to Protect Your Data?

Whether it's government agencies, educational or medical facilities, or companies, no institution or individual seems to escape from suffering data breaches. With the rise of data breaches in the United States, you may have wondered if your data is safe. Do institutions really do enough to protect your personal data?
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Leveraging small data for insights in a privacy-concerned world

When we hear the term ‘artificial intelligence,’ it’s natural to think of big data and the task of sifting through volumes of information in order to achieve qualitative insights. Many AI breakthroughs in the past few years have been heavily dependent on big data. For instance, image classification grew exponentially over the last decade owing to ImageNet – a data set built upon millions of images that were manually sorted into thousands of categories. However, it’s important for businesses to appreciate the power of small data, too. This often forgotten part of data collection is set to blossom in a decade dominated by GDPR and privacy control.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What China’s new data privacy rules mean for foreign companies and the future of regulation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China’s answer to the EU data privacy rules, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), went into effect earlier this month after an expedited process. Proponents hailed it as a significant step towards global standardization in consumer privacy rights. Opponents viewed it as a state tool to curb data dissemination.
CHINA
TechCrunch

Data collection isn’t the problem: It’s what companies are doing with it

Nearly all digital businesses collect some type of data from their users, so there has been growing concern from privacy rights groups about how that data is used. Yet, data collection is not wrong in and of itself. It’s the why, how and what is done with it that matters most when it comes to building a profitable and sustainable business that simultaneously respects the privacy of its users.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Baffle Data Privacy Cloud supports privacy preserving analytics on Amazon Redshift

Baffle announced its Data Privacy Cloud supports privacy preserving analytics on encrypted and tokenized data for Amazon Redshift. Baffle provides seamless integration with Amazon Redshift, AWS Glue, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) without any code changes or performance impact on the user experience. The initial release of the Data Privacy Cloud includes integration support with Amazon Redshift.
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

45 percent of Brits don't trust tech companies to safeguard their data

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, reveals that 45 percent don't trust big tech companies to safeguard their personal data. The study from NexGen Cloud finds 66 percent concerned about how tech giants are able to collect and use their personal information. In addition only 24 percent of individuals believe big tech firms have their best interests at heart.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
Paul Vallée
avast.com

How to Create a Strong Password

Password hacking is a lucrative business, and if you’ve been using the same password for years and on multiple sites, it’s likely to have already been compromised. Hackers will steal user credentials as part of a data breach, compile all the info into a massive list, then sell it to other cybercriminals to use in their own schemes.
NFL
aithority.com

A third Of CMOs Don’t Trust Their Marketing Data According To Adverity Research

Only 40% feel their audience building and targeting capability is strong. 54% of C-suite respondents recognise manual data wrangling as a significant challenge. 38% cite measuring ROI on marketing spend as an issue. Over one-third of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) don’t trust their marketing data according to the latest research...
MARKETS
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
#Consumer Privacy#Personal Data#Online Privacy#Cigi#Gdpr
Stanford Daily

Manu Luksch shares insights on data privacy, surveillance

During her final public lecture on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Oshman Hall, 2021 Denning Visiting Artist Manu Luksch captivated audience members with her snarky and foreboding body of work concerning data privacy and surveillance in the UK and UAE. Vienna-born and London-based artist Luksch is a data privacy and human...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?

The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code was enacted early this year in response to a call by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for strong action by the government to reduce the power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms. It was a fraught negotiation process, described as a three-way tug-of-war between the government, the digital platforms and the news media. The code has been strongly criticised by organisations – including The Conversation and SBS – that have missed out on deals even though they fall within its definition of news. Another concern is for...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX

