The Honey Hive dessert bar now open on upper King

By Michael Pham
Charleston City Paper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the former HōM space at 563 King St., The Honey Hive opened its doors for late night desserts and cocktails last month. The late night “desserterie” celebrates famous women throughout history, with cocktails named after figures like Eartha Kitt, and prints of a diversity of women...

