The Honey Hive dessert bar now open on upper King

Greater Boston has a new pizza destination – chef Mario LaPosta‘s eponymous pizzeria, da LaPosta, is officially open at 825 Washington Street in Newton. LaPosta, who built and oversaw the pizza program at Babbo in the Seaport, has spent his whole career perfecting the art of the wood-fired pizza – living in Italy for a bit, apprenticing in Rome and Campania and, of course, taste-testing his way through more than a few pies. He brings his twenty-plus years of experience and well-honed wisdom to bear on the menu at da LaPosta, which features pizzas made with the best ingredients from time-tested artisanal purveyors (Bianco di Napoli California tomatoes and flour from Central Milling in Utah), made in the best brick oven (a wood-fired Marra Forni Neapolitan).

NEWTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO