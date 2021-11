I am in a CVS, and I am a complete mess. The sound of Aretha Franklin and George Michael singing “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” welcome us, their voices tinny over the loudspeakers. It is an unusually sunny and warm November Monday in Chicago, so my wife and I and our six-year-old son are left blinking in the florescent light. Aretha punctuates the opening line: “Like a warrior that fights…” The perfect song for this occasion, during which I break down in the pharmacy aisle, laughing and crying at the same time. Tears of joy and tears of anguish, but mostly tears of exhausted relief, in front of a row of antihistamines, George and Aretha grinding their way through the ‘80s super hit. “I knew you were waiting. I knew you were waiting for me.”

