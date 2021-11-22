ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II

Radhika Jones on Reexamining the Past—And Our Present

By Radhika Jones
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy high school American history teacher had two turns of phrase that have stuck with me for 30 years. First, she consistently referred to our textbook by its author’s last name, Garraty. Though we never talked about John Garraty—who (I later learned) was born in Brooklyn and served in...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Andrew Garfield Calls His Grief for Late Mother “Unexpressed Love”

In a handful of recent interviews, Andrew Garfield has been reflecting on his return to acting and how it’s helped him cope with the recent loss of his mother. During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday, host Stephen Colbert asked the actor about his new film tick, tick... BOOM! in which he plays Jonathan Larson, the Rent lyricist and composer who died the same day as the musical’s debut, and “how doing this show, or any show, and art itself helps you deal with grief.” After taking a moment to compose himself, Garfield replied, “I love talking about it, by the way, so if I cry, it’s…only a beautiful thing.” He continued, “This is all the unexpressed love. The grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right? No matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99. So I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her. And I told her every day! We all told her every day, she was the best of us.” Lynn Garfield died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Josephine Baker: a timely addition to the Panthéon

Above the portico columns of the Panthéon in Paris, which was completed the year after the storming of the Bastille, a solemn inscription reads, “To Great Men From a Grateful Nation”. Well over 200 years later, the famous mausoleum remains overwhelmingly the resting place of male heroes of the French nation, from Jean-Jacques Rousseau to Jean Moulin. But on Tuesday they will be joined by a black female dancer, singer and civil rights activist from Missouri, who spent her life breaking down barriers of exclusion.
SOCIETY
johnstonsunrise.net

FROM THE JOHNSTON LIBRARY: Observations of phenomena in the present open a new window into the past

Our ideas about the past are constantly changing. New evidence floats to the surface or is dug up after decades or eons. Observations of phenomena in the present open a new window into the past. From tales passed down, through speculative fiction, biography and history, to carefully researched social theory, there is a spectrum of different amounts of observation and imagination we can use in the quest for truth.
JOHNSTON, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Eric Foner
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Thomas Kuhn
Person
Copernicus
Person
Ptolemy
Person
Prince Harry
Person
John Mulaney
shondaland.com

How ‘A Choice of Weapons’ Pulls Gordon Parks Out of the Past and Into the Present

Today, we are keenly aware of how an image has the power to change the world. Just last year, then-17-year-old Darnella Frazier recorded a video of George Floyd being murdered by a police officer, which led to protests around the world. What would’ve happened had she not recorded that moment also speaks to just how transformative her images were.
PHOTOGRAPHY
cavaliercountyextra.com

HND presents Adler and Wehner: Critical issues facing our democracy

Humanities North Dakota held a virtual discussion and debate about Critical Issues Facing our Democracy with Dr. David Adler and Peter Wehner on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Adler is the president of the Alturas Institute and writes the “We the People” column that appears on the Opinion page. Wehner is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a lifelong Republican and contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the Atlantic magazine and has served in three Republican administrations. All opinions expressed are their own. Dr. Larry Skogen, president emeritus at Bismarck State College, moderated the debate. Skogen began with the primary question, “What is the critical issue facing our democracy?”
POLITICS
mtpr.org

Can Do: Social Policy Past & Present with John Roy Price

We don’t often think about the long-term influences of national social and domestic policy on the fabric of our society and our economic vitality. Programs put in place decades ago still guide our direction as a nation, and are the underpinnings of the continued public debate on what is the proper role of government in a democratic society.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy