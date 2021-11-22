The 355: We finally have a release date for the new female-led spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Penélope Cruz

LETITIA WRIGHT STILL RECOVERING: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on hiatus as Letitia Wright continues to recover. Wright was injured on-set this year and the film will be on hiatus for the rest of the year. A note was sent to staff: “As we wind down for the holidays, we wanted to send a note of thanks and appreciation for the hard work of our entire cast and crew, as well as an update on timing. First and foremost, this project is exceptional and something we know audiences are eager to see. We could not be any more excited to complete this film and share it with the world next year. Thank you for everything you’ve done to get us to this place. Unfortunately, we’ve not gotten here without a few setbacks. Running a production of this scale in the midst of a pandemic is not an easy task, and you have remained diligent and professional throughout. In addition, as you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August. It was a reminder of the importance of safety at all times in our work, which we know you understand and are committed to. What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects. It has been a painful process and Letitia has been home recovering with her doctors and the support of family.”

