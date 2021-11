Bitcoin looks ready to rebound off a critical support level and if this happens select altcoins like BNB, LUNA, MANA and SAND may also attract buyers. Bitcoin (BTC) and most major altcoins have been struggling to recover from the sharp fall seen on Nov. 26. This indicates that traders may be nervous to buy at current levels due to the uncertainty regarding the new heavily-mutated coronavirus strain detected in South Africa.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO