ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum layer two TVL reaches all-time high

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

Layer 2 TVL has more than doubled over the past couple of months, hitting a new all-time high of $5.64 billion. The total value locked (TVL) on Ethereum layer two (L2) networks has surged to a new peak as gas fees continue to steadily rise driving further adoption. Layer...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum DeFi Users Reach New Highs Over 4M, Growing Roughly 8x in a Year

Data from Dune Analytics reveals that the number of decentralized finance (DeFi) users on Ethereum has hit a new all-time high of over four million. The number of users has been growing strong since the start of the year, which is a similar story in regard to other metrics. The...
MARKETS
investing.com

Non-Zero Bitcoin Addresses Reach New All-Time High of 400 Million Milestone

Mainstream bitcoin adoption has been the mantra since Bitcoin launched in 2009. While Bitcoin is far from replacing fiat as a payment option, 2021 has shown us the world is adoption bitcoin at a rapid rate. Confirming this, blockchain data and intelligence provider, Glassnode, has reported that the number of...
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Ethereum Metaverse Tokens Keep Climbing: MANA, SAND Hit All-Time Highs

Decentraland uses Ethereum to create an online metaverse. Image: Decentraland. Decentraland’s MANA and The Sandbox’s SAND tokens set new all-time highs overnight. Each Ethereum-based metaverse asset has surged over the last month since Facebook rebranded to Meta. Hype around the rising metaverse is still soaring, following Facebook’s corporate rebrand to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Gas Prices#Tvl#L2beat#Lrc#Bitinfocharts#Uniswap#Etherscan#The Ethereum Name Service#Multichain
u.today

Ethereum Milestone Reached: 1,000,000 ETH Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Avalanche Value Surges Reaching an All-Time High, AVAX Joins the Top Ten Crypto Markets

Cryptocurrency markets have started to recuperate from last week’s losses as bitcoin, ethereum, and a slew of digital assets have seen slight gains. However, the cryptocurrency avalanche has seen its value skyrocket this past week 46.9% higher over the last seven days. Avalanche has also crept into the top ten digital asset market valuations with its $31.5 billion market cap. On November 21, avalanche tapped an all-time price high at $144 per unit as the crypto asset has gained a whopping 3,795% in 12 months.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Ethereum Update: Former All Time High Becomes New Support Level

Ethereum Update: Former All Time High Becomes New Support Level. Bitcoin: Buy Or Wait? Using The Moving Average By Ismael De La Cruz/Investing.com - Nov 19, 2021 1. The cryptocurrency market has suffered sharp declines across the board this week. Bitcoin endured its biggest daily drop since last September (more than -11%) and lost the $60,000...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Will Alphabet Be the Next FAANG to Make All-Time Highs?

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report stock is trading lower on Monday, down about 1.5% in what’s become a mixed session. While stocks initially ramped to all-time highs as Fed Chairman Powell was renominated by President Biden, the market...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
STOCKS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Hit New All-Time High

The unseasonable surge in home prices appears to be drawing in more sellers. Home prices recently hit an all-time high for the four-week period ending on November 21, 2021, reaching an average of $359,975. This marks a 14% increase year-over-year, which is the largest increase since early September. In the...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Binance integrates Ethereum layer-2 protocol “Arbitrum” as scaling race heats up

Binance, in its latest effort to maintain its lead as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, became one of the first centralized exchanges to integrate a layer-2 support for its Ethereum deposits by integrating the recently launched Arbitrum One core network. This was revealed in a press statement issued by the exchange earlier today.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches New All-Time High — Multi-Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including The Sandbox (SAND). Despite the token reaching a new all-time high price, it has fallen back to an important support/resistance level. Bitcoin (BTC) BTC has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since Oct 20. It was...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Ethereum L2 Scene Heats Up With Boba Network Taking Second Spot in TVL

Boba Network, a recently released L2 layer for Ethereum, has quickly jumped to second place in TVL (total value locked) among all expansion layers. Boba, which is a fork of Optimism, another L2 layer based on rollups, reached more than $1 billion in TVL, surpassing Optimism. This is likely due to the profitable percentages offered by its first decentralized exchange, Oolongswap, which offers yields of over 1,000%.
COMPUTERS
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Whales Are Pouncing on Eight Ethereum-Based Altcoins Amid Crypto Market Dip

The largest crypto whales in the Ethereum ecosystem are utilizing the market dip to purchase more ETH and eight additional altcoins running on the leading smart contract platform. According to the crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, the largest 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum wallets accumulated the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) above all...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy