Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, hailed the team’s calculated gamble to fit a new engine in Lewis Hamilton’s car after the Briton’s stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Mercedes installed a fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) ahead of qualifying on Friday, incurring a five-place grid penalty, due to concerns over the extended use of an engine causing a loss of performance. The risk paid dividends as Hamilton produced a mesmerising performance over the weekend, coming from tenth on the grid on Sunday to take victory from Max Verstappen and close the gap at the top of the drivers’...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO