There are signs that Bitcoin is experiencing more widespread adoption, as there are more than 40 million addresses that hold at least one satoshi. The number of addresses of bitcoin wallets that hold more than one Satoshi has now crossed the 40 million mark. One Satoshi is equivalent to 0.00000001 BTC and is the smallest unit of transaction that gets recorded on the blockchain. Most of the addresses that saw a marked increase in 2021 own a maximum of 0.01 BTC.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO