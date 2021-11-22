ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to show ‘bravery’ in bid to improve home form

Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorgan Hazard
AFP

Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Covid 19#Ap#Sporting Lisbon#Belgian
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch sobbing in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury. Still in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches. "I'm happy with the performance of the whole team and the effort from all the players, especially Lionel Messi who helped us win the match," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy