New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to stay alert against the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19."He said the government's priority is the good health of the countrymen.

