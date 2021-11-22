ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael’s internal security agency said Monday that it had arrested more than 50 members of...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
newspressnow.com

Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas militant on Sunday opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before he was fatally shot by Israeli police. It was not immediately clear whether Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, had ordered the attack or whether one of its members had acted alone. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has largely adhered to a cease-fire with Israel since an 11-day war last May and shootings attacks inside the Old City are rare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
austinnews.net

Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Israel reinforced its security forces in East Jerusalem on Sunday amid rising tensions in the flashpoint city following a shooting attack that killed one civilian and injured four. At about 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the attacker, identified by Palestinian media as Fadi Abu...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Hamas Gunman Opens Fire in Jerusalem Old City

A Palestinian member of Hamas was killed by Israeli security forces after he fatally shot one person and wounded three others with a sub-machine gun Sunday morning. The incident took place near the gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the third holiest site for Muslims and the site of two Jewish temples. The shooting was the second attack in the last four days in the city of Jerusalem and comes on the heels of the UK’s ban of Hamas as a terrorist group. “On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday. “Including what is called its political wing—as a terrorist organization.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#East Jerusalem#West Bank#Israelis
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
Derrick

Ethiopia border clash leaves 20 Sudan troops dead, official says

At least 20 Sudanese soldiers were killed in clashes with Ethiopian militias near a disputed border, a local official said, deepening a feud that risks turning into all-out conflict between the Horn of Africa’s most populous nations. Sudanese forces crossed the Atbara river in the al-Fashqa area on Saturday in...
MILITARY
financemagnates.com

Celsius Suspends CFO after His Arrest in Israel

Reportedly, Yaron Shalem, the Chief Financial Officer at Celsius, was among the seven people arrested in Tel Aviv this month. Following the arrest, Celsius announced recently that it has suspended the ‘involved employee’ and the arrest has nothing to do with his time or work at Celsius. The latest arrest...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

'Cold will kill us' - Yemen's fleeing families face desert winter

Forced to flee fighting in Yemen's brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed into a desert tent with dozens of others, fearing the onset of winter. Hayba, his wife and their seven children escaped to the Al-Sumya camp east of Marib city, the government's last northern stronghold, after clashes escalated nearby. The family, displaced for the second time in the seven-year civil war, have nothing but two blankets to keep them warm during the cold nights. "It is part of the Empty Quarter desert. There are no humanitarian services, no schools, no hospitals or any other services," Hayba, 39, told AFP.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?

With nuclear talks between Iran, the US, and the other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resuming on November 29, one question looms large. Is engagement with Iran likely to bear diplomatic fruit, or be squandered? Negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration (alongside Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia), the JCPOA represented a major effort to curtail Iranian nuclear ambitions. The 159-page agreement committed the US and its European partners to lift longstanding sanctions to allow Iran to bring back foreign investment and sell its natural resources globally without restriction. In exchange, Iran agreed to put...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Taliban leader pleads for help in first address

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid. "We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Jailed Georgian ex-president faces court

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The imprisoned former Georgian president appeared in court Monday on charges of abuse of office, proceedings that triggered scuffles between his supporters and police. Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as president in 2008-13, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and was later...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Riot police were deployed in force Saturday in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river. On Saturday, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city's Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
Derrick

Burkina Faso police clash with anti-Kabore protesters in capital

Burkina Faso protest movements vowed to maintain their demands for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to step down after police fired teargas to disperse a rally on Saturday. Protesters gathered near the Place de la Nation in the center of the capital, Ouagadougou, to call for Kabore’s departure, and for...
PROTESTS
Derrick

Scandals and China diplomacy loom large in Honduran election

Hondurans are voting Sunday in presidential elections that may oust the scandal-hit ruling party and end the nation’s alliance with Taiwan. Xiomara Castro, the wife of a former president deposed in a coup, is leading in polls as she tries to end 12 years of rule by the conservative National Party. She spooked some investors by saying that capitalism hasn’t worked for most Hondurans and calling for a radical overhaul of the nation’s “failed neoliberal model.”
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Several injured after Burkina police fire tear gas at protesters

A child and two journalists were among several injured in the Burkina Faso capital Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse an anti-government rally over jihadist violence in the impoverished country. Ouagadougou city authorities had banned the gathering, which aimed to voice frustration at the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to stem the bloodshed. Riot police fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of demonstrators from gathering in a square in the centre of Ouagadougou, where substantial police and security forces were deployed and all shops closed. Angry youths erected makeshift barricades and burned tyres in several neighbourhoods, including in front of the ruling party headquarters, in an effort to block police movement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy