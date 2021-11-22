Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

A Palestinian member of Hamas was killed by Israeli security forces after he fatally shot one person and wounded three others with a sub-machine gun Sunday morning. The incident took place near the gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the third holiest site for Muslims and the site of two Jewish temples. The shooting was the second attack in the last four days in the city of Jerusalem and comes on the heels of the UK’s ban of Hamas as a terrorist group. “On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday. “Including what is called its political wing—as a terrorist organization.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO