Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

Forced to flee fighting in Yemen's brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed into a desert tent with dozens of others, fearing the onset of winter.
Hayba, his wife and their seven children escaped to the Al-Sumya camp east of Marib city, the government's last northern stronghold, after clashes escalated nearby.
The family, displaced for the second time in the seven-year civil war, have nothing but two blankets to keep them warm during the cold nights.
"It is part of the Empty Quarter desert. There are no humanitarian services, no schools, no hospitals or any other services," Hayba, 39, told AFP.
