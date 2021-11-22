ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish parliament to vote on new govt despite failed talks

 6 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The speaker of Sweden’s parliament said Monday lawmakers will vote later this week on whether...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Swedish Parliament Confirms Social Democrat Leader Andersson as New PM

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's parliament voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister on Wednesday, ending weeks of uncertainty about who would lead the country. Former Finance Minister Andersson faces an immediate crisis with the government's budget bill likely heading for defeat...
POLITICS
Derrick

UK Parliament votes to curb members' 2nd jobs after scandal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament voted Wednesday to restrict lawmakers’ ability to hold second jobs outside politics, in an attempt to stem a slew of damaging headlines over lobbying and political “sleaze.”. Opposition lawmakers, though, accused the Conservative government of watering down proposals that could have made a bigger difference.
ECONOMY
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Romanian Parliament Votes to Make Jewish & Holocaust Studies Mandatory

The upper house of Romania’s parliament on Wednesday supported by a large margin a law making the teaching of the Holocaust and Jewish History compulsory in schools starting in 2023, Balkan Insight reported on Thursday. The law was introduced in parliament’s Chamber of Deputies on October 18 by all the parties except the extreme right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). It was now adopted by both houses.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Pakistan opposition cries foul as parliament approves electronic voting

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday passed a law allowing electronic vote counting despite furious protests from the opposition which said it had been pushed through by the government to rig the next election. Opposition members tore up copies of the law, chanted slogans and called Khan...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

CAIRO (Reuters) – The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections. The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules. “I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mix929.com

European Parliament set to vote on huge farm subsidies’ deal

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – Lawmakers who helped broker a deal with governments on reforms to the European Union’s huge farming subsidy programme urged the European Parliament to give it the final green light on Tuesday. The deal reached in June ended an almost three-year struggle over the future of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear backing to legislation that introduced a system with special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings. The final results showed 62% of voters supported the legislation, which is already in force. The referendum […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
AFP

Sweden gets second chance to appoint Andersson as PM

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson gets a second chance at becoming the country's prime minister on Monday, after her initial attempt last week lasted just seven hours. Parliament is expected to appoint Andersson as the head of a minority government made up solely of the Social Democrats, with just 10 months to go before September general elections. The parliament's vote is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm. If confirmed as anticipated, Andersson, the 54-year-old current finance minister, faces a challenging period in the run-up to the election.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL

