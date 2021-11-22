ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

'Bigger than sports': Former Steelers safety Robert Golden starts school in Fresno

Derrick
 7 days ago

Lots of professional athletes grapple with...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87

Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder’s death with his family.
GOLF
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Golden
CNN

Coronavirus variants: Here's what we know

(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy