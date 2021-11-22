Episode 313: Do the Yankees Need a Starting Pitcher?

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
The 2021 MLB offseason is in full swing, and dominoes are already starting to fall. One of the biggest storylines this winter revolves around the stacked group of free-agent shortstops. Some superstars at that position could find themselves playing for new teams in 2022, and Javier Baez is one guy...
MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
Free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos is drawing interest from the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants among other teams, according to a report Thursday from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Castellanos, who grew up in South Florida, has played the past two seasons for Cincinnati and was an All-Star last season. He...
Free agent shortstop Corey Seager could be nearing his next contract, as The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that there is a “belief” that Seager will sign on Monday. Seager was known to be leaning towards finding a new team before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, and interestingly, that same report indicated the same about another prominent Scott Boras client in Marcus Semien.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a major depth issue in 2021. There’s not much to debate, either. When Steven Souza Jr. is getting meaningful reps in the NLCS, the problem speaks for itself. On Friday, the Dodgers took the necessary steps by clearing space off their 40-man roster, and two...
The New York Mets are skimming the free-agent pool, and one name that could make sense would be Steven Matz. Ironically, the 30-year-old pitcher is the same guy the Mets traded to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter. A reunion between the Mets and Matz would make sense considering the...
It's not a splashy potential signing, but is is an effective one. According to multiple reports, the San Francisco Giants are in the midst of advanced negotiations with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Alex Cobb. The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher was 8-3 in 2021, recording a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 18 starts.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
The Chicago White Sox are widely expected to trade veteran closer Craig Kimbrel this season, and their latest free agency maneuver is another sign that the right-hander will be moved at some point in the near future. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the White Sox are in the process...
As we count down the days until the CBA expires on Dec. 1, we've got some action on the MLB rumor front. So now let's have a quick stroll though those sun-dappled meadows of scuttlebutt... Sixth year sticking point with Freeman, Braves. Freddie Freeman, first baseman and warrior-poet of the...
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to two-year contracts with All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha and a four-year $78 million with outfielder Starling Marte. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years. ESPN reported Canha's deal is for...
