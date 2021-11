Anime has always been known to have some pretty insane opening theme songs and animations, as shows like Dragon Ball Z and JuJutsu Kaisen have put out multiple bangers that are on loop in many fans’ minds. As such, it is always great to see creative people go out of their way to make anime-styled videos for other forms of entertainment, and that is exactly what one Redditor did for Call of Duty Cold War Warzone.

