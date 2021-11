The Covid-19 pandemic meant a rapid shift towards home offices for many employees, especially in the technology sector. "While experts have long predicted that the pandemic will end with a whimper, not a bang", the talent and companies are trying to conclude the new normal will be in regards to the workplace. Some leaders insist that they will return to the office as soon as it is allowed, others want to be fully remote from now on, but most likely a hybrid approach will be the new normal for most of us.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO